River Valley Health Services, a nonprofit based out of Chaska that connects uninsured and under-insured people in Scott and Carver Counties to free or low-cost health care, has welcomed three new members to its board of directors.
Tracy Courneya, RN BSN, comes from Shakopee Public Schools, where she is the Health Services Director.
Sahra Odowa, also from Shakopee, comes to the board with a master's degree in public health and is the executive director of Advocates for Thriving Communities, serving primarily east Africans.
Lastly, new board member Mary Hernandez is a long-time community leader from Chaska and Shakopee and is the director of Mi C.A.S.A., a nonprofit founded by and for Latinos.
They join the rest of the board of directors, including Dr. Michael Wilcox, medical director for Scott County; Dr. Ann McGinn, community member at-large; Glenn Johnston, retired RN; Erica Denzer, RN, a patient care manager at St. Francis Regional Medical Center; Dr. Richard Scott from Carver County Public Health; and Bill Swanstrom, director of the nonprofit.