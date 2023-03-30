After a performance review in August 2022, the city approved a 4.195% salary increase for City Administrator Matt Podhradsky — to $181,400 from his 2022 salary of $174,096.69.
This decision was made based on feedback from the closed work session on March 6.
Mayor Mark Windschitl remarked that the council is “very happy” with Podhradsky’s performance and “proud of the work that he’s done and continues to do.”
“This is a great city to work for. I really enjoy it and just appreciate the support you guys give myself and the staff to just go out there and accomplish some stuff in the community that hopefully makes it better,” Podhradsky said.
Windschitl joked that there’s “never a dull moment around here.”
HRC APPOINTMENT
The councilors approved the appointment of Sarah Carlson as chairperson and Martin Hubbard as vice-chairperson of the Human Rights Rights Commission for the 2023 calendar year.
The commission voted to recommend these two at the March 9 meeting.
ROADS
Councilor Mike Huang asked about the fiscal impact of a snowy winter on the city’s spending on salt and staff overtime.
“We’re at, or just exceeding, our quota which is 80% of what we ordered for the year for use of salt,” Podhradsky replied. “Theoretically we should be pretty good on material to actually lay on the road… on overtime, we’re probably about 10% over.”
He added that last year was a difficult year to compare it to given that the weather wasn’t as snowy.
Podhradsky noted that because the ground didn’t get as cold, edges of roads are more obviously “chewed up” by the plows. This will require more patching than there has been in previous years.
CITY SQUARE PARK
Windschitl ended the meeting by addressing the upcoming construction on City Square Park.
“The gazebo is in terrible shape right now, we need to deal with the sidewalk paths, there’s stuff that we need to deal with there, but there’s also some significant limitations on what we can do,” Podhradsky said.
He mentioned that a work session in the near future will address more specifics on what can and cannot be done to restore the park as.
“If it’s ground up and it’s historically accurate then it’s less issue than if it’s ground-down,” Podhradsky said of the limitations they may face.