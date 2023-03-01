A man is asking the public for help searching for his dog that went missing from a Shakopee pet boarding business on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Cory Geis, of Chaska, said he dropped off his two dogs at Doggie Doo’s Spa and Retreat from 1 to 3 p.m. for a two-hour trial. According to one of his posts on social media, he had never been to the facility before and had plans to board his dogs there in April.
“He’s still missing and he’s 3 years old,” Geis said. “He was dropped off just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 18 and was last seen at a farmhouse to the north of Doggie Doo’s about 15 to 30 minutes later.”
Geis said when he returned to pick up his dogs, the doggie daycare brought out his lab and realized George, a brown pitbull terrier, was unaccounted for.
“After about 20 minutes, I finally had to come in back and help look for him with no luck,” Geis said on social media. “We then proceeded to check security cameras to see if he was given to someone else on accident, not the case.”
Geis alleges that not too long after dropping his dogs off, the two dogs were put in the backyard with no supervision and the employee went back inside to do other things.
“With nobody watching over them (dogs), George climbed over their six-foot fence and took off,” Geis said.
Geis went on to say that the employees had “no idea” that George was gone until he came to pick them up.
Whether or not Geis will take legal action against the kennel is still up in the air. Geis said he just wants George to be found first.
Geis added that George is very loved and has a very loving personality.
“We’ve had him a little over two years. We adopted him from Golden Valley Humane Society. He loves his family and always needs to be sitting on your lap or touching you in some fashion,” Geis said. “He loves playing tug-of-war with our other dog and also plays fetch. He loves to have his voice be heard and likes to bark a lot when we are taking car rides. He also loves going to the dog park and interacting with other dogs and the people.”
Southwest News Media reached out to Doggie Doo’s Spa and Retreat for comment but did not receive a response as of presstime.
According to Doggie Doo’s official Facebook page, the business stated it takes full responsibility for George’s disappearance.
“Due to error in our training protocol, George jumped our 6 foot fence unbeknownst to the staff member. This was a tragic accident that should never have occurred,” the business stated. “We assume full responsibility and express our deepest apologies to the family and are committed to supporting them in finding George. Employees have been out searching for George since he went missing. We have contacted animal control and impounds in the area, called local vet clinics, posted on social media platforms (via employee accounts), spread the word, and gave information for the owners to speak with a non-profit organization that specializes in capturing lost dogs.”
According to a flyer from Lost Dogs Minnesota, if anyone sees George, please call 612-834-4422. He was last seen wearing a red harness. The flyer also asks people to not chase, call or whistle at George as it may cause him to run in fear and into danger.