One hundred and three students graduated from Southwest Christian High School on May 26, an idyllic late spring day, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.
The ceremony lasted just under two hours and featured speakers from across the school, music ensembles and lots of baby photos.
“Class of 2023 — congratulations,” Head of School Dan Beckering said in his welcome. “I have loved being your head of school and I love you guys. Thank you for letting me and the rest of the staff for being a part of your journey. It is truly an honor for us to get to know you, to teach you, to learn from you, laugh with you, laugh at you and even, at times, to cry.”
Early on in the ceremony Piper Stafford was announced as the 2023 recipient of the Polaris Award. The award recognizes a student who best exemplifies the vision and mission of Southwest Christian High School and is “the highest honor presented to Southwest graduates,” according to Beckering.
“I say with confidence I’ve been blessed to be able to do high school with the best class,” Stafford said in her speech.
Beckering went on to present the school’s two valedictorians Garrett Lyles and Olivia Wilson with GPAs of 4.5, and salutatorian Katherine Miller with a GPA of 4.46.
Lyles and Wilson introduced the ceremony’s commencement speaker Matt Berka, chair of the English Department and teacher of 11th grade English and AP Language and Composition. Berka based her speech around a C.S. Lewis quote from his book “Surprised by Joy: The Shape of My Early Life.”
“When we are lost in the woods the sight of a signpost is a great matter. He who first sees it cries, 'Look!' The whole party gathers round and stares,” reads the quote. “But when we have found the road and are passing signposts every few miles, we shall not stop and stare. They will encourage us and we shall be grateful to the authority that set them up. But we shall not stop and stare, or not much; not on this road, though their pillars are of silver and their lettering of gold.”
Berka added: “Leaving signposts behind to take our next steps isn’t easy. We miss them or maybe don’t even want to move beyond that in the first place. I remember feeling this way … It’s not that these signposts will no longer be a part of my life, I wasn’t cutting them out, but my relationship with them was about to change.”
Eighty-nine percent of the SWCHS graduates are going to college, with the top four schools of choice being Hope College in Michigan, Samford University in Alabama, University of Northwestern-St. Paul and Grand Canyon University in Arizona, according to the school’s Instagram page.
Top areas of study:
- Business: 31
- Nursing: 10
- Engineering: 10
- Psychology: 7
- Biology/chemistry: 6
- Kinesiology/exercise science: 6
Type of institution:
- 53% Private university
- 32% Public university
- 10% Working/gap year, missions
- 5% Trade school/community college