A structure fire was reported in Louisville Township Thursday night, Sept. 22.
The Scott County 911 Dispatch received a call around 7:20 p.m. of a detached garage on fire at the 13000 block of Steve Drive in Louisville Township.
Police and fire arrived at the scene to find the garage completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the building and items found within it suffered substantial damage.
No foul play is suspected, according to a Scott County Sheriff’s Office press release. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal.
“We are grateful that no one was injured during the fire and thankful to our partners for their assistance in getting the fire under control,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in the press release.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Belle Plaine Fire Department, Chaska Fire Department, Jordan Fire Department, Mdewakanton Public Safety, Prior Lake Fire Department, Savage Fire Department, Shakopee Fire Department and Allina Emergency Medical Services.