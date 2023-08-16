Temperatures were cool for 4-H contests, musical performances, vendors, pig races and all that fried food at this summer’s Carver County Fair.
Activities at the fair, held Aug. 9-13, also included a daily Tiger Encounter educational show in Tippy’s Pasture.
“Tiger Encounter has created a unique way of connecting the audience to these amazing animals in hopes of sparking an interest in wanting to protect tigers in the wild by showing the relationship they share with their trainer, Felicia Frisco,” according to the Carver County Fair website.
Some of the musical artists from the fair included Shaw Brothers, The Jason Paulson Band, Jacuzzi Puma, The Bingos, Eli Alger and The Faster Horses Band and Ragtown.