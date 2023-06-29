The first Downtown Chaska Farmers’ Market of the season, held June 21 at this year’s Firemen’s Park location, had a classically hot summer day with many splashing in the clayhole or the fountains to cool off.
The markets are being held slightly later in the day this year, from 5–8 p.m., so that it overlaps with the Wednesday summer concerts, hosted by Chaska Parks and Recreation, held at the park from 6–8 p.m.
But that later start time will only be for part of the season.
“It’ll start at 5 p.m. from June 21 through Aug. 9,” said Autumn Kaye, events and marketing manager with the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce. “Starting Aug. 16, the market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 20.”
Despite the location change, weekly visitors can be assured that “the park allows for a similar number of vendors,” according to Kaye.
This year’s market will feature locally grown produce, pasture-raised and other varieties of meat, fresh cut flowers, bread, maple syrup, honey, beverages, soaps, jewelry, food trucks and more.
New to this year’s market is the food truck Adventure Bowls, which serves smoothie bowls. Kaye likens the superfood/açaí bowls to that of Nautical Bowls.
Jordan based food truck Smooth Move will also be there for the first time with its dairy-free, gluten-free fruit smoothies.
“We’re going to keep the vendors as far away from the construction noise as we can, because we want a pleasant experience for people that are attending and for the vendors,” Kaye said.
If the main lot gets full between the various events that are going on at the park, parking will be available on the side streets surrounding the park.