The City of Chaska gave a presentation on its proposed $1.125 million tax levy for 2023-2026 and fielded some public comments during its annual Truth in Taxation hearing Dec. 4.
The Building Improvement Plan is the largest of the city projects, which includes the renovation of the fire and police departments, municipal services building and city hall and construction of a new library. City Administrator Matt Podhradsky called these the city’s “bread and butter… if they aren’t taken care of, people notice.”
“Nobody wants to see their taxes go up, but everybody seems to understand the need,” Podhradsky said.
Several Chaska residents who sat through the meeting, which ran from about 7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m., expressed their concern with the levy, including former council member and mayoral candidate Jay Rohe.
“The rate you’re increasing our taxes is possibly unsustainable and will drive people to look elsewhere for a place to live,” Rohe said.
The City Council will consider adopting the 2023 budget and the final tax levy at its Dec. 19 meeting. The full hearing can be found on the Chaska Community Television YouTube channel.