Here is number 10 of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2020, No. 10:
10. EAB confirmed
Carver County entered the list of quarantined counties to ward off emerald ash borer (EAB) by limiting firewood transfer. EAB spreads quickly and inevitably kills off populations of ash trees, similar to Dutch elm disease's impact in the 1970s.
Twenty-four other Minnesota counties were also on the list at the time of confirmed infestation in the fall.
“It’s a severe threat to not just our yard trees, our landscape trees, but to our forests as well,” said Danielle DaVito, state plant health regulatory specialist.