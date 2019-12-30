Here is number eight of the top 10 news stories of 2019, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2019, No. 8:
8. Chaska police chief announces retirement
Scott Knight has served in the Chaska Police Department since 1976 and officially retires Jan. 2, after 44 years.
When he joined, there were only a handful of officers. He served as a sergeant, lieutenant, deputy chief and finally police chief in 2000.
The range of public safety innovations throughout Knight’s local career began when Chaska had just one traffic stoplight, and is ending shortly after he added the use of police body cameras.
During his time as chief, he fostered many initiatives, ranging from a a gang unit to citywide dialogues on race.