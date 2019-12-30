Here is number 10 of the top 10 news stories of 2019, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2019, No. 10:
10. Rolling Stone noticed
Minnesota State Sen. Scott Jensen, who represents District 47, including most of Carver County, garnered a mention on the Rolling Stone magazine website in January 2019, after being the only Republican co-sponsor of a bill to legalize marijuana.
“Three months ago I could not have envisioned myself standing at a podium speaking on a marijuana issue, but I’ve had numerous constituents ask me to get involved," Jensen said, during the bill announcement.
Jensen told the newspaper that he wouldn't vote for the introduced bill, but was interested in a “robust discussion” about the issue. The bill ultimately was voted down in committee.
Jensen announced in July that he would not seek re-election for the senate seat.
Reporter Unsie Zuege contributed to this article.