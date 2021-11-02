The weekend before Halloween brought community fun to Chaska Athletic Park, complete with a sold-out hayride and family activities galore.
Hosted by the Chaska Community Center on Oct. 22, Trail O' Fun participants could enjoy archery, a pumpkin carving contest, games, food trucks, inflatables, and s'mores for the evening (and for $2 flat).
The popular $1 hayride along the Minnesota River Bluff Regional Trail wheeled families past festive decorations, setting the scene for a fun Halloween celebration.