A New Germany man has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and failure to abide by a traffic control device in a summer crash that killed a Chaska motorcyclist.
According to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 31 in Carver County, Jeffrey W. Pike Jr., 46, was transporting gravel from Eden Prairie to Waconia July 14 in a semi-truck and trailer that was 2,060 pounds overweight. He ran a red light at the intersection of Engler Boulevard and Clover Ridge Drive around 9 a.m., hit Mark R. Hagen, 52, and did not stop.
Police arrived at the scene shortly after 9 a.m. and found Hagen lying near his damaged motorcycle. The complaint described him as being in “full cardiac arrest” and said he was transported to a hospital, where he later died as a result of the crash.
There were several witnesses to the alleged hit-and-run, one of whom followed Pike to Waconia and took pictures of the semi-truck, which the witness then sent on to law enforcement, according to the complaint.
Another witness told law enforcement that she was driving in the lane next to the semi as they approached the red light at the intersection. She slowed down but said the semi drove straight through the light. According to the complaint, the witness said the “red light had been solid red for approximately ten seconds and that there was plenty of time to stop.”
One other witness estimated Pike’s speed to be approximately 50 miles-per-hour.
When Pike returned to the scene around 9:21 a.m., his semi-truck and trailer were impounded. The law enforcement inspection of the semi “found pieces of the motorcycle embedded in the side” and “part of the trailer was dented from the impact,” the complaint said.
Pike said he thought the movement he felt at the intersection was “a gust of wind.” He said he checked his side mirrors and didn’t see anything, so he continued driving. The complaint noted that a local weather report listed the wind at 10 miles per hour at that time.
The inspection also found more than a dozen violations, including air bag leaks and chaffing of brake hoses, which had “previously attempted to be repaired with electrical tape.” These violations were “serious enough to render the semi-truck and trailer ‘out of service’ and could not be operated safely until fixed,” according to the complaint.
Pike was also cited on June 4, 2019; August 7, 2019; and in October 2021 for inoperable or defective brakes. His court date has been set for Dec. 16 over Zoom.