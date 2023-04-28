All information comes from email, web and other communication with Bolton & Menk, the construction company running the project. Updated: April 28, 2023.
April 28 and May 1 - Stage 2 and 3 begin
Stages 2 of the Highway 41 Project will run from April 28–May 1. In this phase, Highway 41 will be closed from Highway 61 to 4th Street, weather permitting.
4th Street will remain open to cross Highway 41, as will a portion of the Highway 61 interaction.
Semis and other regional traffic will be detoured around by way of Highway 169, Highway 101 and Highway 212.
Stage 3 of the project will run from May 1 to late June. It will close the entirety of Highway 41, from the river bridge to Walnut Court.
2nd and 4th streets will remain open for crossing over Highway 41 to access businesses and residences.
To get maps and other information, visit the project website: clients.bolton-menk.com/DowntownHwy41Project.
Please contact the project communication liaison at DowntownHwy41@bolton-menk.com or 952-679-3931 with any questions.