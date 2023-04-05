Twin Cities residents far and wide were hit with the worst kind of April Fools joke — snow in April.
The first day of the typically rainy month was met with around eight inches of snow in the city, according to Kevin Wright, city communications manager.
Wright said the city departments did not report any fallen trees or power outages.
“Everywhere else around us, even in Minneapolis had some power and tree issues from what we’ve heard,” Wright said. “We were kind of lucky because we did not have any, at least what’s been reported to us, we haven’t really seen any trees or anything that some cities have had.”
He said that the weather only required the city to complete “typical snow removal operations,” which involved crews going out at 3 a.m. on April 1. While the crews typically finish up around eight or so, they were not finished until 11 a.m.
Wright attributed this to “the amount of snow and then how heavy and wet it was.”
As the snow begins to melt now, attention is turning to the Minnesota River and potential flooding risks.
Wright said the city will be moving into flood watch “as all the snow melts” and will “make sure all our storm drains are cleared and everything is draining properly and everything along our levee is operating accordingly by the river too.”
The National Weather Service reported in its 2023 spring flood outlook, released March 29, that the Minnesota, Mississippi and Chippewa River basins are “well above normal” levels. The report cites that “the very high snowpack for this time of year has started to diminish a little, but remains well above normal for the end of March.”
“The one thing we have going for us is the fall was very dry and the ground never really got too frozen, so the ground is kind of taking in all the water,” Wright said.