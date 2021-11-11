The correct answer to last week’s quiz was Bertas Funeral Home at 200 West Third Street. The newspaper received no correct submissions.
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- A home-run day for Chaska student-athletes on National Signing Day
- New book on Chaska published: 'Listening to Her Own Voice'
- Chaska Police reports: Burglary, missing person
- State Soccer: Southwest Christian wins Class A boys title in a 3-0 shutout
- Library: Check out Book Club in a Bag
- Where the heck it was
- What happened on this date in local history?
- Football: Chaska no match for top-ranked Mankato West
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Prior Lake High School investigating 'serious and disturbing racist video'
-
Carver neighbors light up the night to honor Pierce Delger
-
Autumn Festival comes to Canterbury Park Nov. 11-14
-
A home-run day for Chaska student-athletes on National Signing Day
-
Winter Lights at the Arb aims to make your spirit bright
-
New research explores pandemic's impact on Scott County residents
-
Prior Lake High School student earns perfect score on ACT
-
Sweet sixteen: Chanhassen High School student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent
-
Scott, Carver Counties continue COVID battle and introduce youth vaccines
-
Carver neighbors light up the night to honor Pierce Delger