The correct answer to last week’s quiz was the Chaska Hawk decoration at the Chaska Middle School West fence, 140 Engler Boulevard. Those who guessed correctly include Jean Personius and Andrea Hornecker.
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Some Carver traffic signs going away
- Catalytic converter stolen from His House bus, donations covered most of cost
- 'You just loved her': Neighbors remember 4-year-old Adeline Raisanen
- Waltzing their way to the top
- Chaska Police Department reports: burglary, property damage
- Chaska Police Department reports: burglary, property damage
- Basketball: Chaska hands Wayzata first loss of the season
- Where the heck it was
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Here's what local county elected officials will be paid in 2022
-
Mother, son plead guilty in connection to 2013 Elko New Market murder
-
Some Carver traffic signs going away
-
Catalytic converter stolen from His House bus, donations covered most of cost
-
Staying safe on Twin Cities roadways during winter weather
-
Mexican restaurant Delia's in Jordan eyes expansion despite pandemic challenges
-
Savage police investigation of racist video forwarded to county attorney
-
Nurse charged with manslaughter after unexpected death of Shakopee teenager
-
Obituary for Dennis L. Hron
-
Carver County Sheriff's Office report: assault, theft, underage tobacco sales