The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked in front of the Cub Foods in Chaska on Sunday, Jan. 8, for photos people could take with the iconic fiberglass hot dog.
“The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drives to a new city every week all over the country, which is buns and buns of fun,” said Kaitlyn Bross, hot dogger spokesperson, who is also known as Ketchup Kaitlyn. “We’ve spent the week in the Twin Cities at Cub Foods and share miles of smiles. We were in Fargo before this and after this we’re going to Madison, Wisconsin. We like to say we’re on a coast-to-coast weenie roast.”
Oscar Mayer is now hiring for the next round of hot doggers. According to Bross, the hot dog company is looking for recent college grads and college seniors to apply online for a “buns in a lifetime experience” driving a Wienermobile all across the country.
While the ideal hot dogger is a marketing, communications or journalism major, Bross said that anyone can apply that has “an appetite for adventure.” Applications are open online until Jan. 31.
After six months on the road together, the trip to the Chaska Cub Foods is the last event Bross and co-pilot Ben Godfrey (AKA Benny Buns) hosted together. They get a new partner for the next leg of their hot dogger experience.