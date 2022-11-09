Longtime Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl will remain at city hall for another term after a close win over challenger Jay Rohe in the Tuesday general election.
According to totals from the Secretary of State's Office, Windschitl garnered 53.04% (5,956) of the votes cast in Tuesday's election while Rohe received 46.53% (5,225) of the votes.
Windschitl has served as mayor since 2010 and has lived, worked and volunteered in Chaska for the past 50 years.
“I just want to thank the residents for their confidence,” Windschitl told the Herald. “It was a close and tight race, and I thank those that put signs up and wrote letters.”
The 1973 Chaska High School graduate said that he “stayed in line with pretty much what I’ve always done” for his campaign, and noted that social media played a big part in this year’s race.
“It’s different than years ago. Everybody has the ability to reach out to you now, which is a good thing,” he said.
Windschitl stayed up waiting for the results with a small group of friends and family members until about 1 a.m. on Nov. 9. The results rolled in from the final two precincts just before 2 a.m., and only then did he celebrate.
According to Windschitl, he and Rohe had a phone call after the initial results came in around 11:30 p.m. Windschitl noted that the results were too close to call and he “had no idea what the outcome was going to be.”
'Common goals'
Rohe and Windschitl first faced off in a special election in January 2010 that also included candidates Bob Snyder and Doug Williams. Back then, Windschitl beat Rohe by 466 votes.
“I congratulate Jay. It’s not easy doing this,” Windschitl said. “He told me last night when we talked, ‘I still love Chaska.’”
Rohe said he was “humbled by receiving over 5,000 votes” in the race and will continue to “work tirelessly for Chaska” where he can and “work toward those common goals of the community.”
“We ran a very positive vision-based campaign for Chaska,” Rohe said. “I had the opportunity to walk every neighborhood and talk to literally thousands of different people and it gave me a newfound perspective on our community and areas that we need to work on.”
According to Rohe, his daughter Hannah saw him as someone that “gave a voice to the most vulnerable people in the community.”
“The takeaway for me is to work even harder for those folks, being mayor or not, but to work hard for them and make our community better than it is today for them,” Rohe said. “I wish Mark the best in his next two years. We have a lot of things that are happening and Chaska is going to need strong leadership.”