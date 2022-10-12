Come for the Norwegian-American representation and stay for the lutefisk jokes.
The Sons of Norway Scandia Lodge of Waconia are presenting an original musical detailing the careers of Norwegian-American entertainers Eleanora and Ethel Olson, portrayed by Dorian Chalmers and Kym Chambers Otto.
“Yust for Fun,” written by Minneapolis playwright and composer Peter Holbrook, is a jukebox musical made up of songs from the Olson Sisters’ repertoire and will be shown at Chaska Community Center Theater for one night only—7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
“Most of these entertainers were men and most of them did kind of silly, vaudeville, slapstick sorts of things,” Holbrook said. “[The Olson Sisters] did more serious acts with opera and folk music.”
Holbrook found 10 or 11 of their songs he “thought might still be of interest to people today” and “cobbled together a story based on their life.”
“There’s long been an appetite for these entertainers, but I guess the female performers never got a whole lot of ink,” Holbrook said.
While the writer is not actually Norwegian himself, Holbrook has long been interested in turn of the century Scandinavian entertainers and reconnecting people who may have “lost touch with the history and culture of their immigrant forbears” and “only maintain a few hazy touch points with the past, like serving meatballs and lefse at Christmas” with stories and traditions.
“In all my shows, I have tried to give people a little more complete picture of how our ancestors found their way in the New World through humor and song,” Holbrook said.
“Yust for Fun” is a fictional show set in the boarding house where the sisters lived on Park Avenue in Minneapolis in 1923, which was run by landlady Dikka Koren, played by Marcia Bening in the show. Holbrook said he tried to find the actual building where they lived, but was not successful.
“It’s been knocked down years ago, but that was kind of close to downtown. It was a real Scandinavian neighborhood at one time,” Holbrook said.
According to Holbrook, the Olson Sister’s “claim to fame” was because of Ethel, the youngest of the two, who would tell “goofy stories about mixed up immigrants in a kind of mixture of broken English and Norwegian.”
“Ethel found a doctor to marry and she wanted to quit the tour, and so that kind of sets up the conflict for the show,” Holbrook said. “Once Ethel is gone with her funny stories, they don’t have much of an act anymore.”
Holbrook also identified the changing of the times—with more focus on talkie movies and records in the early 20s—as another reason for the end of the sisters’ careers.
Normally, the casts of these shows would be made up of members of the Sons of Norway Lodge, but due to a lack of availability from people, Holbrook “went outside and hired most of the actors.”
The cast of eight people only had six rehearsals, led by Holbrook and the director, Tinka, to pull the 90-minute show together.
“Putting on a show like this is a big effort, it’s expensive,” Holbrook said. “Part of the reason we do this is for the Sons of Norway Lodge’s member appreciation and new member recruitment night.”
Before the show, at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, there will be a social hour with wine, beer, snacks and traditional Norwegian button accordion music.
All proceeds raised from ticket sales will go toward the Sons of Norway Scandia Lodge of Waconia.