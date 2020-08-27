Candidates who filed for city council and school board in Chanhassen, Carver, Chaska and Victoria, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State, include:
Chanhassen
Two council members — Jerry McDonald and Bethany Tjornhom — have seats up for election.
- Jerry McDonald, Matthew Etheridge, Haley Pemrick Schubert, Lucille "Lucy" Rehm and Ryan Soller have filed.
Carver
Council Members Joy McKnight and Kristy Mock’s seats are up for election.
- Kristy Mock has filed for re-election.
- Joy McKnight has filed for re-election.
Chaska
Mayor Mark Windschitl, Ward 2 Council Member Taylor Hubbard and Ward 4 Council Member Mike Huang’s seats are open.
- Mark Windschitl has filed for re-election.
- Mike Huang has filed for re-election to the Ward 4 position.
- Taylor Hubbard has filed for re-election to the Ward 2 position.
Victoria
The positions of Mayor Tom Funk and Councilors Tom Gregory and Tom Vogt are up for election.
- Councilor Deb McMillan has filed for mayor.
- Tom Gregory, Derek Gunderson and Chad Roberts have filed for City Council.
DISTRICT 112
District 112 School Board Chair Jeff Ross, Vice Chair Amy Logue and Treasurer Ron Meyer have seats up for election.
- Dontá Hughes, Ron Meyer, Sean Olsen, Jeff Ross and Angela Erickson have filed.