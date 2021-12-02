There likely won’t be a lot of changes to amenity plans for the new Ironwood Park in Carver, but residents did mention several concerns during a recent virtual meeting.
The Timber Creek housing development added about 3.5 acres of park space to the Ironwood Park area near Carver Elementary, allowing the city to expand recreational/aesthetic opportunities on that property.
Initial concept design improvements included: a skateboard park, permanent lawn-type games, full-sized basketball court, shelter with casual seating spaces and an outdoor classroom space near the school.
During the hour-long virtual session on Nov. 17, about 10 residents voiced opinions about the suggested park inclusions. Several of the comments addressed needs for pickleball courts and casual ice rink space, neither of which is included in the site plans.
“It was nice to have people from the neighborhoods attending, to learn more about the project and give their opinions,” said Erin Smith, Carver’s community development director, who spearheaded the meeting.
“In general, the things we heard from them are things we’ve heard several times before; things like pickleball courts,” she added. “We know it’s a need and I think we’ll find a spot for them somewhere in the community, but I’m not sure Ironwood Park is the spot for it right now.”
Smith said she’d also received email comments about the park.
“I think we’ve got a good pulse of what people in the community are looking for,” she said. “Residents are excited about the new skate park and other items.”
Lighting of the park was mentioned several times in the virtual meeting.
“We need to find a happy balance between the concerns of residents who live close by while also having the park usable,” Smith said about the lighting for use and security purposes.
Smith said the city staff will “have some discussion about casual ice space at Ironwood; otherwise, we will be moving ahead with what we had presented.”
The park is expected to be under construction next spring.
The existing 14-acre site currently has two soccer/football fields and trails.
The council set boundaries of about $1.49 million for development of the park. The project is proposed to be funded from the city’s Park Dedication Fund, which is supported by development fees and annual general fund allocations. The PDF is expected to have $1.6 million by the end of the calendar year.
Preliminary cost estimates call for $286,000 for landscaping/site work; $914,000 for site improvements, including $280,000 for a 6,500-square-foot skate park and $175,000 for the pavilion/shelter; $38,000 for signage; and $247,600 for contingencies.