Shakopee City Administrator Bill Reynolds told the City Council at an Oct. 6 work session that voting to abolish the Shakopee Public Utilities would save taxpayers money, despite SPU’s longstanding claims that the city would not be able to offer lower rates than the utility.
“We can easily save several millions of dollars a year. Period,” Reynolds said.
At the work session, city staff gave a presentation for over an hour regarding their experience working with the utility, along with water quality concerns, wellhead protection concerns and water rates and fees.
The presentation comes less than a month before the Nov. 3 election, when Shakopee voters will get to choose whether to keep or dissolve the community’s separate water and electric utility entity, which has operated independently from the city for nearly 70 years.
Saving money
Shakopee City Finance Director Nate Reinhardt said due to the integration of software, the elimination of some of SPUC’s upper-level management positions and the city’s investment return, the city would save Shakopee residents an estimated $1.78 million annually in water and electric utility rates and fees.
Last week, Reynolds told the Valley News the city will look into how it can filter its water in a cost-effective manner if SPUC is abolished.
One option, Reynolds said, is to look into neighboring communities and partner with them.
“We will analyze what is best practice, fits with our city, and seek to implement,” he stated in an email last week. “SPUC has been collecting funds for a water treatment plant for years, so there should be funds available to address this issue regardless of the route chosen.”
SPU Water Superintendent Lon Schemel said in an interview with the Valley News last week that if the city chooses to build a treatment plant, “you’re going to have to run pipes to a centralized treatment center, and then back to the storage capacity tanks. Which means tearing up miles and miles of streets. So you’re talking tens of millions of dollars in roadwork.”
Reynolds said at the Oct. 5 council work session that SPU customers have already been paying for a water treatment plant through water capacity charges, which are billed to new construction developers to accommodate for the increased water capacity.
Since 2007, the water capacity charge has risen from $2,846 to $6,039 per unit. SPU told the Valley News in 2019 that the utility increases its SPU rates to reflect construction inflation.
At an Oct. 5 SPUC meeting, the commission discussed decreasing those water capacity charges, based on findings presented by a consulting group, Ehlers. One scenario would reduce the WCC by 11% in 2021, which would represent, for example, a net cost savings of $45,287 for a new 100-bedroom apartment building.
Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars said those recommendations are considerations that should have been discussed “a year ago,” after the city raised concerns about the utility’s water connection fees in summer 2019.
Mars, who formerly served on the SPU Commission, said if voters abolish the utility, “no one’s going to raise rates. We’re talking about efficiency.”
SPU staff has posted on an unaffiliated blog called "Friends of SPUC" that "without a Commission, the community loses a separate independent body to set specialized rates for water and electricity."
Mars said although SPU does offer low utility rates, the city is among one of the only communities in the area without a treatment plant.
Shakopee Public Works Director and Engineer Steve Lillehaug also highlighted “notable issues” with “unintegrated organizations” within the utility, citing a lack of efficiency between the city and utility and difficulty in streamlining as separate entities.
Lillehaug said the lack of integration between the entities has led to problems with development coordination — meaning developers often do not know who to call when issues arise.
“It’s a huge time sink, because we do not have this integration,” Lillehaug said.
Water quality
Lillehaug mentioned rising concerns of the manganese levels in Shakopee wells, citing a memo discussed at the Oct. 5 SPUC meeting, which states that one of Shakopee's wells has exceeded the MDH Health Based Value in the last three years. The Health Based Values are not enforceable, but Lillehaug said they should still be taken seriously.
“I’m here to tell you that a chunk of your water is right at that level of concern according to the Minnesota Department of Health,” Lillehaug said.
Chris Larson, a project manager and senior engineer from SEH, presented on Shakopee’s 2020 drinking water quality at the Oct. 5 SPU meeting and did not raise concerns about the city’s manganese levels, adding the city has notably low natural iron and manganese levels compared to surrounding communities in the metro.
“Most metro communities need treatment to achieve iron and manganese levels that you have naturally,” Larson told the commission.
Lillehaug told the council the water quality issue is something Shakopee residents should be more cognizant of, adding, “I’m 50 years old this year, and I have a granddaughter … and I can tell you ... I would take heed of the MDH advisory in this area.”
Last week, a representative from MDH told the Valley News there are “no issues” with Shakopee’s water quality based on current contaminant levels. The city addressed this, stating simply "meeting the standards" is not good enough.
Lillehaug also brought forward other water quality and safety issues such as nitrate levels and wellhead protection, citing an instance where he said the utility encouraged a portable restroom company to drill its own well in SPU’s service area.
“This should not have occurred in my opinion … It should not have been drilled under any kind of wellhead protection,” Lillehaug said.
Last week, Water Superintendent Schemel said SPU has never encouraged the drilling of private wells.
'This is not political'
Mayor Mars said he wishes residents behind the social media screen would look into the facts of the matter.
“This is not political. This is not about power. This is not about money. This is about making our community better … I think our community deserves better,” he said.
Councilmember Angelica Contreras said Shakopee’s water quality is bothersome because it affects the community’s most vulnerable residents who may not be able to afford their own treatment devices or water softeners.
“Our older residents should have a high quality of life … and our children, they don’t have a voice. So I really hope the people who think these are scare tactics think about your health,” Contreras said.
Councilmember Matt Lehman, who typically sides with SPUC, remained silent during the discussion. When asked by Mars to chime in, Lehman said he felt the city was inching toward “lobbying for a yes vote, and that is illegal.”
Reynolds said “Having the utility integrated into the city would be a lot of work for my staff and myself. The problem is, we now know. It was easy to say, ‘this is a SPUC issue, you need to talk to SPUC.’ But we now have ... the moral responsibility to fix things.”