To find a winner in the 2018 meeting between Chanhassen and Chaska, an indoor court in Minnetonka was needed after rain washed out the original date and the rescheduled match ran past daylight.
Chaska pulling out the 4-3 victory with all eyes from the two teams on the deciding match.
The 2019 meeting, while the same 4-3 score for the Hawks, came in a little less of a contested finish.
Chaska swept the singles line-up in straight sets, seven games allowed to the Storm. Chaska’s experienced singles line-up of Lexi Bauman (6-0, 6-1), Noelle Slezak (6-1, 6-3), Ireland Altenburg (6-1, 6-0) and Ellen Adams (6-1, 3-0, retired) gained the four points.
Chanhassen’s doubles play was on top of their game, the first and second positions rallying from a set down for victories.
Lauren Spear and Savannah George, paired together for the second time in as many days, defeated Izzy Lahl and Megan Thibodeau of Chaska 4-6, 6-1, 10-6.
Sam Von Rentzell and Bella Plath combined for a Storm win, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6, over Chaska’s Reese Williams and Paige Whalen.
Megan Miller and Sara Thomas of Chanhassen finished off a third doubles win over Regan Engeman and Abby Nelson of the Hawks, 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.
Chanhassen, now 2-2 in the Metro West Conference, earned a 7-0 sweep of Robbinsdale Cooper Sept. 18.
The Storm surrendered just five total games with senior Josie Hartmann at fourth singles, Plath and Von Rentzell and Miller and Thomas at second and third doubles, all winning 12 straight games.
Other Chanhassen winners were Emma Oyen (6-0, 6-1), Natasha Gauerke (6-1, 6-0), Alaina Gerding (6-0, 6-1), and Spear and George (6-2, 6-0).
Chanhassen concludes the regular season this week with five matches in five days, the section playoffs beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1.
ZACH LONG WITH THE WIN
Zach Long outkicked Nick Oak of Buffalo to win the 4,000-meter Waconia Run of the Lakes Invitational at Crown College Sept. 17 for Chanhassen.
Meet time temperatures were in the 80s with the heat index around 90.
Long ran a time of 13:52.60 to win by a second. It was the second victory for a Storm runner in three races this season (Nick Scheller).
Ben Scheller was 15th for Chanhassen in 14:53.6 followed by Justin Roemer and Ryan Stratton in 24th and 26th places in times of 15:28.4 and 15:31.5.
Chaska’s Ethan Leonard was the top finishing junior in a career-best fifth place in 14 minutes, 18.2 seconds. Nolan Sutter, the highest finishing eighth grader, was 21st in 15:23.6.
Chanhassen was third of 13 teams with 96 points. Buffalo and Mankato East were the top two boys teams with scores of 44 and 64. Chaska was seventh at 165.
Meghan Pierson was runner-up in the 4,000-meter girls varsity race for Chanhassen in 16:44.3. Grace Jostock of Delano was the champion in 16 minutes, 39 seconds.
Marissa Long was 19th for the Storm in 18:32.4 followed by Rachel Gallagher and Jennifer Pierson in 24th and 26th places, times of 18:47.4 and 18:50.9.
Chanhassen was fourth in the girls standings with a score of 105. Marshall (56 points) won the invitational followed by Waconia (84) and Buffalo (100).
Kate Perrill was Chaska’s top finisher in 47th place in 19:44.5.
FIRST CONFERENCE LOSS
Defending Metro West Conference volleyball champion Chanhassen fell out of a three-way first-place tie in a 3-1 road loss at Benilde-St. Margaret Sept. 19.
Game scores were 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17.
The Storm were held to 36 offensive points in four games, 16 kills from Katie Paine. The senior also had a solo block, ace and 10 digs.
Lauren Snader added nine kills with Annabelle Nordmeyer finishing with 28 set assists. Madison Ellman had two of the Storm’s five aces with a team-high 16 digs.
Chanhassen, now 2-1 in league play, a half-game behind Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson, is 7-8 overall.
POSITIVE DRAW
An early 9 a.m. start with Homecoming for Chanhassen girls soccer didn’t slow down the offenses in a 2-2 draw with host Prior Lake Sept. 21.
It was the third time this season, in 11 matches, the Storm scored more than one goal in a contest.
Leah Naples finished off an assist from Haley Von Rentzell with Riley Lyons adding a goal from Grace Fogarty.
Chanhassen head coach Katie Clark said she was “happy to get some goals.”
The Storm, 2-7-2 overall, host Chaska at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Chanhassen was coming off a 2-0 loss to Metro West Conference leader Benilde-St. Margaret, who improved to 3-0 in league play in a home win Sept. 19.
Ava Wagener netted the eventual winner five minutes into the second half after a scoreless first half.
Avery Richardson from Avery Junker in the 72nd minute clinched the win for the Red Knights.
The loss snapped a three-match unbeaten streak for Chanhassen, which is 1-2-1 in the Metro West Conference.
LOOKING FOR SCORING
Carson Greenlee netted goals, giving Prior Lake its second win in 10 matches, a 3-0 decision over visiting Chanhassen boys soccer Sept. 21.
Greenlee scored on a free kick before adding a penalty kick goal for the 3-0 lead at halftime.
Melane Mor netted the contest’s opening goal for the Lakers, which came into the match having scored four goals on the season.
Chanhassen (2-7-1) hosts Chaska at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
The Storm dropped to 1-3 in the Metro West Conference in a 1-0 road loss at Benilde-St. Margaret Sept. 19.