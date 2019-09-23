Two of the state’s top college teams are set to square off in the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic, Saturday, Dec. 7, 3:30 p.m., at the Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake.
Minnesota State University will take on University of Minnesota in the annual benefit game.
“We are honored to be considered and excited to be participating in the game,” said Mavericks Head Coach John Harrington.
The game will raise awareness for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth, Minnesota along with bringing women’s Division I hockey to a local community.
“I think it will be a tremendous atmosphere in the building,” said Harrington. “I anticipate a packed house. Both teams will have significant fan support and will play aggressive and skillful hockey which will be exciting for the crowd.”
Chanhassen's Sofia Poinar is a senior on the Mankato roster, while Minnetonka's Kippin Keller and Excelsior's Grace Zumwinkle play for the Gophers.