A few weeks ago, the Chanhassen City Council invited residents to share their views on the possible establishment of a franchise fee, which would generate additional funds to cover a portion of infrastructure (roads) costs. The exchange was positive, refreshing and professional.
It’s my guess that the potholes that speckle our streets have been the catalyst for citizens’ interest in the city’s infrastructure. (As I passed one of our city workers diligently filling one of those potholes, I thanked him for taking care of our big city problem. I told him and he agreed that he was the most popular guy in the city. I wasn’t the only resident that shared that opinion.)
Like everyone else, I appreciate the city’s patchwork of our streets.
Hopefully, the pothole repairs will last long enough for the city to come up with a more permanent solution. If the seals around those potholes don’t keep the water out, the seepage will continue, freeze and expand once again.
Regardless of which way the City Council decides to go when it comes to the franchise fee, it must continue to contend with other financial considerations. The fiscal challenges the council now faces — servicing our city debt and paying off loans — are considerations that are probably factored into the franchise fee question. (I would not be surprised if a future Parks and Recreation referendum consideration is also on the minds of the council.)
Along with this visible problem, the council and city staff are busy working through these critical fiscal issues, which are not as visible as the city’s road condition.
In 2010, the City Council authorized $729,000 to be taken out of the water fund to cover costs for the transit station improvement project. Last year the city repaid $58,000 to the fund from another city fund. It plans to pay another $96,000 this year. In 2015, two other city budget lines loaned money to the water fund; $700,000 came from the revolving assessment fund and another $700,000 came from the equipment replacement fund.
Over the years, there has been quite a number of inner transfer of funds. Simply put, this is the practice of robbing Peter to pay Paul in order to have Paul repay Peter.
Besides inner transfer of funds, our senior leadership also has to make sure we service our debt.
This past year the city has done a pretty good job of reducing that debt by over $3 million. This council and staff still have a long way to go.
The City Council has a big job. We have a lot of infrastructure to fix and maintain. There is the possibility that we could grow the debt even more if we don’t figure out how to mitigate risk to our roads and maintain them in such a fashion that they meet the established standard. It will be very difficult to get out of the business of reacting to infrastructure degradation.
The City Council has been forced to deal with and respond to stopgap measures — pothole repair. Our speckled streets are proof of the pudding. Let’s all understand the council faces much more than the visible bumps in the road.