Tim began his career in the Public Works Department and rose to be its director. For the last nine years Tim was Chaska’s full-time Fire Chief.
If you knew Tim, you would understand the commitment he has to serving his hometown. He was a proud leader that cared about the city and the people he served. Tim’s years were focused on the view and the value he placed on people.
As the city dealt with the COVID pandemic, Tim was in charge of its response team. He had the responsibility because of the respect his colleagues had for him. He was a respected chief among his fellow chiefs from across the state.
Chaska was fortunate to be served by Tim and the approach he took to his leadership role. He led the change from a completely volunteer department with an approach that embraced some needed and real change. That in and of itself was no small task.
Thanks, Tim for you service! You will be missed and your shoes will be tough to fill. All the best to you and Kelly as you go forward.
MLK DAY
A special thanks goes out to Chaska’s Human Right Commission for the success of another Martin Luther King celebration. It’s always a highlight reflecting on the life of one who dedicated his life to the message of equality for every person and doing it in a non-violent way. His memory lives on for its critically important message and for what it embraced.
His message and speeches are timeless and are a highlight as high school students read back some of them as part of the celebration. He had a dream that covered every part of our country and should always resonate for those that believe in an America for all. I would hope we would all share that dream of being one community.
This year’s recipients of the annual Human Rights Award were Martha Brannon for her dedicated work as part of the His House Foundation and Girl Scout Troop 15554 members Sydney Boechers, Justine Meyers and Vanessa Fasching for their partnership with Chaska Moravian Church and the Little Free Pantry project.
Both of these awards recognize the work that supports our most needy and truly demonstrates the work of a caring community, delivering the message: “You are part of our community.” These were wonderful choices, and for your efforts, we all say thanks!
SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS
If you are looking to engage in the community or you’re asking how can you serve the community, there are some great choices.
Consider the Chaska Lions or the Chaska Rotary. Or if you’re a veteran of a foreign war contact VFW Post 1791. If you are a veteran or child of a veteran, contact American Legion Post 57. Or if you’re looking to support veterans, but are not a child of a veteran, or a veteran yourself, there is a group, Flags and Honor of Minnesota that would welcome your membership.
All are outstanding organizations that are making a difference for many in our community. They would love to hear from you and your interest about becoming a member. This is not a commitment that will overwhelm you, but it’s a commitment that does make a difference.
BEYOND NEW BEGINNINGS
Many years ago now I recall attending lunches at the 401 Building in downtown Chaska, the old Chaska High School, to celebrate and understand more about the work of the New Beginnings Program.
This program, run by Sue Schmidt at the East Creek Family Center, supports furthering the education of single young moms. Part of the time together was hearing stories of these young moms and how the program allowed them to graduate and achieve successes. It was uplifting and motivating for all who attended.
Now the program has grown through a wonderful partnership with the Carver County Community Development Agency. They now have four apartments available for these young moms. Now with the leadership of Sue, Russ St John and Jill Engeswick, they are looking at how to expand the program and find additional spaces to support these young moms and their children.
If you’re interested in supporting a program that’s making a difference and creating stories of turning despair into hope and possibilities, and stories of nowhere to turn into stories of growing and leading a new life with wonderful opportunities, then investigate Beyond New Beginnings. You can contact them at beyondnewbeginnings2020@gmail.com.