Five clergy are joining together for an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17. The service will take place starting in the Chaska Moravian Church Sanctuary at 115 E. Fourth St., Chaska.
Then, toward the end of the service, the ministers will proceed to City Square Park across the street from the church building to finish our service. The Moravian Easter Sunrise Service traditionally ends in a burial site, like a churchyard; so the presence of Native American burial grounds in the park is a very appropriate ending.
The Rev. Charlie McDonald of Chaska Moravian Church is the host and instigator. He describes the historical background of the Easter Sunrise Service of the Moravian Church like this: “It dates back to 1732, when the first service was held in Herrnhut, Germany, on the estate of Count Nicholas Von Zinzendorf, one of the 18th century founders of the Renewed Moravian Church.
“Those early Moravians gathered at the first light of dawn among the graves of their departed brothers and sisters, to hail the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and to sing hymns of praise. The Sunrise Service has been repeated each year since then at Moravian churches around the world, and is now in practice in many other Christian denominations. That makes this year the 290th year of Easter Sunrise Services for the Moravian Church.
“The service has largely gone unchanged throughout the years. Today it consists of liturgical prayers, some scripture reading, and songs of praise typically accompanied by a brass ensemble.”
Chaska Moravian will be joined by three ecumenical partners in the celebration of the resurrection through this time-honored tradition. Those included are the Crown of Glory Lutheran Church congregation (the Rev. Reggie Klindworth), the Zoar United Church of Christ congregation (the Rev. Penny Entringer), Shepherd of the Hill Presbyterian Church (the Rev. Dean J. Seal) and chaplain of the His House Foundation (the Rev. Stephanie Friant).
The Moravian Church holds “full communion” agreements with these three denominations, which marks a full exchange of pulpit and table. This also means these denominations can even hire each other’s ministers, and share a mutual respect for each other’s work and missions.
The Rev. McDonald continues: “This is particularly important to me, as the new pastor of the Moravian congregation in town, to hear from, and share in the gifts that these Chaska congregations have to offer. It speaks loudly to the history of collaboration among the body of Christ that began in the 1500s, when our theological ancestors first connected with Martin Luther and Philipp Melanchthon. Since then and to this day the Moravian Church seeks to collaborate with all people of faith, not just Christian churches.
“This collaboration is so needed today, when our society is divided by social issue after social issue. It is my hope and prayer that this Easter Sunrise Service might be a time for our community to come together, joined by love and genuine care for our neighbor to realize that we have a lot more in common than otherwise, and so open a door to continue working together to make the world we live in a kinder place.”
The Rev. Dean J. Seal is pleased to be invited to serve. “Shepherd of the Hill and Chaska Moravian have been close to each other in mission for many years, and we also share a commitment to Families Moving Forward with Crown of Glory Lutheran Church. And we all support the work of His House. It’s important for us to reconnect after two years of COVID isolation so that we can remind people that we share a mutual commitment to several missions and a mutual commitment to service.”
The Rev. McDonald invites all to attend this service on Sunday, April 17. There will be a breakfast held in the fellowship hall of Chaska Moravian following the service. You can also worship online via a livestream from our Facebook Page.
Contact Chaska Moravian Church at office@chaskamoravian.org or 952-448-4000.