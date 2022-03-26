It is springtime and for many high school students and their families that means spring break, prom and graduation festivities.
During this exciting time, the Scott County Prevention Coalition would like to offer you these reminders to ensure that this celebratory season is a healthy and safe time for all.
Parents can have a significant influence in their children’s decision to experiment with alcohol and other drugs. Although it may not seem like it, when parents talk about underage drinking and substance use, their children do hear them.
However, some teenagers don’t have role models to educate them on the effect substance abuse can have on a teenager not just physically, but mentally as well. Substance abuse can cause depression and anxiety, even though many teenagers are trying to escape those very things. Teens need an outlet. They need to have a comfortable and open space where they can express themselves.
As parents, one thing you should learn to watch for is signs of substance use in your child’s life such as behavior changes, poor grades, friends engaging in substance use, poor mental health, and bullying. With technology and social media, it’s easier now than ever for them to get access to drugs and other substances. Keep an inventory (and lock up) your alcohol, tobacco and prescription medication.
If you notice a difference in your child’s behaviors and attitude, your first instinct shouldn’t be yelling at them. Sympathize with them and introduce your children to additional coping skills, therapy, faith-based support, etc., as necessary.
With spring break, prom, graduation, and many other school events coming up, teenagers will be under a lot of social and academic stress. Parents should try to understand what pressures their teenagers are under and have open conversations about how they are dealing with those pressures they’re facing. Parents should also do their best to be good role models, setting good examples for how to deal with stress without turning to drugs and alcohol.
We would like to remind parents that it is illegal to buy or provide alcohol to anyone under 21. Also it is important to know that if you choose to host a party where underage drinking is occurring, you can be held liable for any minor who drinks alcohol on your property and subsequently harms themselves or others.
Parents play the most key role in keeping youth safe and healthy. Maintain a watchful eye this spring, get involved, and as always, talk! They hear you.
If you would like more information about underage drinking or drug use, please visit Scott County Prevention Coalition website so we can work together to protect Scott County’s young people and make this the safest celebration season yet.