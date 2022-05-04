My name is Brendan and I am a new reporter for the Chaska Herald and Chanhassen Villager.
I first want to say how thrilled I am to be covering sports throughout the area. Sports have always been an important part of my life in more ways than one, and I am excited for this next chapter in my sports journey.
As a young athlete in New Ulm, Minnesota, I participated in a variety of sports like most people do when growing up. But my two favorite sports — football and swimming — made for an odd pair. Each summer I would try my best to put on weight for the beating I would take during football season only to see my progress falter in the winter after swimming many miles in the pool.
What I loved most about football and swimming, however, was the contrast between the lessons I learned from the two. As a swimmer, I learned the importance of holding yourself accountable to achieve your goals and competing against yourself, not your opponent. In football, my coach instilled the value of teamwork and playing for the person next to you, your school and community. These are lessons that I have carried with me throughout my life.
As a fan, my first love was the late 2000s Minnesota Twins. Who didn’t love the M&M brothers or root for Ron Gardenhire to get a little fired up to eventually be ejected? Like every Minnesotan, I soon realized that I would be in for plenty of disappointment along the way too. And yes, I have been scarred by many football disappointments, but mostly from the Chicago Bears. Sorry Vikings fans, my dad grew up in Chicago and Walter Payton is phenomenal.
Because I did not qualify for Olympic Trials and no team has decided to take a chance on me in the NFL Draft, I now spend time watching sports, listening to podcasts, losing fantasy football leagues, playing pickup basketball and hitting golf balls into the trees or water.
In college, I had a variety of jobs in the sports industry, one of them as a sports reporter for the Minnesota Daily. Even though I did not reach the sports dreams I had as a child, the best aspect of sports is that anyone can continue to be involved, no matter the stage of life.
Thank you to everyone who has welcomed me to the role and the community. I know I have big shoes to fill, but I cannot wait to get to know more people in the area and tell the stories of what is going on in sports in this neck of the woods.
If you want to send me ideas or talk to me, you can reach me at brobrien@swpub.com and follow me on Twitter @brendanobrien80.