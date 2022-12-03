My kids recently celebrated their birthday. As with most things, the ways in which they marked their big day couldn’t have been more different. How they commemorated their day doesn’t matter. What does matter is that both had a wonderful time and made great memories with their friends.
One thing that I regularly remind my kids is that it’s not just OK to have differences, it’s fantastic. These days, I suspect many of us could use a refresher on that lesson. We’re living in a world that often feels incredibly divided. Having different beliefs or views than others is not new and it’s not the issue. The issue is how we react to those differences.
I often tell people that the only thing my kids have in common is their birthday. Despite this, they’ve somehow figured out, for the most part, how to coexist peacefully. If they can do it, why can’t we? Here are some of the lessons my kids have learned about embracing their differences.
A common reason that my kids clash is because one hates being late while the other thinks being early is a waste of time. Add in the fact that they share a car and you can imagine the struggles they face every morning. While it’s still a work in progress, the kids have figured out a compromise. They’ve discovered the perfect time for them to leave for school that’s early enough for one, but not so early that it annoys the other. We need to remember that compromising is not losing, it’s giving both sides a win.
Another obvious difference between my kids is their height. My son is over 6 feet tall while my daughter is barely 5-foot-3. This fact is frequently pointed out by friends, family and even strangers. It can also be a reason for the kids to tease each other.
Recently, my daughter stood on a stool to grab something from the top of her closet. She quickly called for her brother because she wanted to verify something. Yep, her guess was right. When she was on the stool, she saw the world from her brother’s point of view. He then squatted down and viewed things from her vantage point. This eye-opening experiment reminded me that we all should take the time to see things from others’ point of view every once in a while.
When the kids were in elementary school, one of them was stronger in math while the other did better in English. They helped each other understand the subjects better and shared a few of their “tricks of the trade.” Now, both excel in math, English and many other subjects. They also know they can rely on each other if they get stuck again. If we use our skillsets to help others reach goals instead of just pointing out shortcomings, we’ll all reap the benefits.
My kids have very different ways of communicating. One voices their thoughts and feelings quite freely while the other is much less inclined to share their views on a subject. That does not mean one of their opinions matters more than the other’s. We’ve made it clear to the kids that both of their views matter, no matter who is the first to speak or has the loudest voice. The world needs to remember that even the quietest voices deserve to be heard.
I don’t like to refer to my kids as “the twins” because it’s what they are, not who they are. In the same way, I’d discourage the habit of characterizing others by their specific affiliations. If you’re tempted to say, “All (political party/religion/race/gender…) are (generalized descriptor),” take a moment and rethink those words. Phrases like that are not only obviously incorrect, they also perpetuate damaging stereotypes and move us further from our goal of living in a unified community.
We live in a world that’s incredibly skilled at pointing out our differences, but less adept at showing how to embrace what makes us unique. As twins with very little in common, my kids are learning to not only accept, but embrace their differences. They’re still working out some of the kinks, but isn’t that true for all of us? If we could appreciate our unique qualities and points of view, the dream of a peaceful coexistence might one day become a reality.