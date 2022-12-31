It’s New Year’s Eve. What that means to you definitely depends on your age. As children, we hoped our parents would let us stay up until midnight. As young adults, New Year’s Eve plans require weeks of preparation and revolve around where we’ll go, who’s going to be there, and what we’ll be wearing. As we get older, the plans get simpler and we’re back to wondering if we’ll still be awake at midnight.
As varied as our NYE plans may be, there is one thing that is consistent among most of us. We spend at least part of the day looking back at the past year and planning ahead for the year to come. It’s a holiday tradition that’s not only nostalgic, it can actually help get the new year started on a positive, pro-active note.
Looking back on the previous year can seem deceptively simple. It’s just about going through the highlights, right? Remembering the big wins and major milestones we reached. That’s definitely part of the process. If we want a complete and honest review of our year, however, we need to also assess the low-points of the last twelve months.
When we think back to those moments that didn’t go as planned, what do we do with the information? Do we just brush them off as bad luck or poor timing? Or do we work to learn from our mistakes? Examining life’s tougher lessons teaches us more than just reviewing the tests we’ve aced.
Many of us mark the start of a new year by assigning goals for ourselves. Unfortunately, many of those resolutions are left unmet at the end of the year. New Year’s Eve is a great time to think about why those goals weren’t met. Are there better means to reach them? Or maybe it’s the goals that need to be changed, not how we approach them. Sometimes what looks like a failure is actually an opportunity to gage what’s truly important in our lives.
After examining the past year, it’s time to think about the next twelve months. Sometimes New Year’s resolutions can feel like a carrot that we’re constantly chasing but can never reach. What if we drop the carrot and shift our attention to goals that might be less tangible than things like our weight or our wealth, but are no less important. What if we asked ourselves this: What do I want 2023 to feel like?
When I asked myself that question, the word that immediately came to mind was “light.” I’d like to drop the burdens that often weigh heavily on my heart and mind. Then other words showed up: healthy, bright, clear, positive, fresh…The easy activity of thinking about how I’d like the coming year to feel brought about a flood of ideas. As all of these words came to mind, I was overcome with visions of how I could make it all happen. This simple process already had me feeling lighter.
What’s your word? How do you want the coming year to feel for you? Take a moment, maybe jot down a few words that describe your hopes for 2023, then do what you can to make these intangible ideas your actual reality.
Instead of concentrating on the superficial and worrying about who’s doing good, better or best, try shifting your focus. This year, make a resolution to be part of the greater good, to celebrate when things go better than expected, and to strive to be the best version of yourself every day. Wishing you all a happy, healthy and refocused 2023!