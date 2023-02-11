After surviving the craziness of the December and the snow and cold of January, we find ourselves in the heart of February. Even though Valentine’s Day lands in the middle of the month, it seems like love is celebrated all 28 days. That can feel a bit overwhelming, but it takes surprisingly little to demonstrate even the biggest feelings.
Many of us look for unique ways to warm the hearts of those we love. There are countless options when it comes to finding tokens of our affection. Cards, candy, flowers and all things heart shaped. Whether it’s through a grand gesture or a simple gift, the hope is to demonstrate how much that special someone means to us.
My suggestion is to think outside of the gift box this year. Instead of finding a card that professes what’s in your heart, maybe you should show how you feel. Actions not only speak louder than words, their effects last long after those loving declarations are forgotten.
Rather than giving sweet smelling flowers, how about making your sweetie smile by running errands for her? Why not replace filling him up with boxed chocolates with filling up his car with gas? Even the simplest deed can make your honey’s heart flutter faster than cupid’s wings.
We all have our own “love language.” Some appreciate spending quality time with their loved ones, others prefer someone who’s a good listener, while other folks look forward to getting those boxes of chocolates. However, I think we’d all agree that nothing says love like shoveling out your sweetheart’s car during a frigid Minnesota morning.
Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “Your actions are speaking so loudly I can’t hear what you’re saying.” It can seem quite romantic to whisper sweet nothings to your loved one, but if your actions don’t mirror those feelings, the words can come across as hollow and insincere. Make sure your actions are sending the same message as your words.
Similarly, if you only show your affections on occasions like Valentine’s Day or your anniversary, you’re missing out on an incredible opportunity. When you regularly demonstrate your love, you create a foundation that is strong enough to weather even the harshest storm. The best part: it costs you nothing but a bit of time and minimal effort.
If you are lucky enough to be on the receiving end of such sweet gestures, it’s important to acknowledge the effort. There are two words that are vital to every relationship. It’s not “love you,” “you’re right” or “dinner’s ready.” The words “thank you” need to be said often, freely and in earnest.
Many people call Valentine’s Day a “Hallmark holiday” and complain that it’s become too commercialized. I get that. But I also think it’s good to be reminded during the coldest time of year that even the simplest act can warm a heart.
So, this year, forget the flowers and candy. If you really want to woo your sweetheart, try finishing the dishes and carrying out the trash. Nothing says love like a tidy kitchen – or maybe that’s just me. Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone!