May is a busy month for just about everyone. Spring has arrived, the end of the school year is approaching, there are gardens to tend and graduation parties to plan. It’s also a month where we recognize professions and topics that touch just about everyone at some point in their lives.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. We celebrate School Principals Day on May 1. National Nurses Week is May 6-12. Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8-12. As a school district administrator, I see the intersection of these recognitions every day in the work I do. As a Chaska Rotarian, I have seen how our club works to educate on these topics and uplift the practitioners who work so hard to serve our community.
I have seen, firsthand, the hard and often heroic work of our teaching and nursing professionals. Our nurses and teachers wear many hats, from counselor to caregiver to educator. Their job descriptions have certainly expanded over time.
I am grateful for our nurses, whether they work in hospitals or clinics or private practice, public health or homecare or school. Carver County has been recognized frequently as the healthiest county in the state and the amazing care provided by our nurses and healthcare teams contributes in no small way to that designation.
I am privileged to get to see the commitment and care our teachers demonstrate in the classroom every day. Their joy for education and the kids in their classrooms is contagious. They work so hard and do so much to meet the ever-changing needs of our most precious resource, our children, and we are so much stronger as a community because of them.
As a kid, I was terrified of visiting the principal’s office. As an adult who gets a birds-eye view of the many ways in which principals support and build relationships with students, staff, and families, I’m in awe. They are so much more than “disciplinarian in chief”; they are chief cheerleader, fist-bumper, bridge-builder, and conflict-resolver. I’ll never forget when my then-first grader, on “dress like a teacher” day, pulled out a dress shirt, dress pants, and a tie and showed up as Mr. Slinde.
Mental health challenges are by all accounts on the rise, and our community is certainly not isolated from that trend. Our healthcare and education systems are adapting as quickly as possible to meet these growing needs. I’m proud of the partnerships between our schools and community healthcare providers to increase understanding and access to services, whether that’s professional development and support or providing opportunities to access care in school settings. It’s a team effort that includes principals, deans, social works, school psychologists, behavior specialists, interventionists, paraprofessionals – truly everyone is partnering on to address this challenge. The shared commitment to supporting our learners, our staff and our community is making a difference.
How does this all come back to Rotary? At its foundation, Rotary is committed to the ideal – and practice – of service. Service is what binds all these groups together. Every week we gather as a club to learn more about the challenges our communities face and our opportunities to address them. We have heard from public health professionals, mental health nonprofits, district leaders and educators to identify ways we can serve and support them in their work.
One of my favorite Rotary events every year is the annual New Teacher Breakfast in August, where new educators from all the schools serving Chaska are welcomed, celebrated and recognized for the vital role they play in our community. When our new teachers provide feedback about their onboarding into the school district, this is an event that is always a highlight. It’s just one small way Rotary recognizes the ways in which these educators will make our community stronger.
Rotary is a true melting pot, nonpartisan and nonsectarian, where a diverse group of people come together to build relationships, identify areas of need, and serve our community. That feels more necessary than ever these days. We seek to empower others in our community to make a difference, and we have fun doing it.
I hope you will join me and my fellow Chaska Rotarians in recognizing, honoring, and thanking our nurses, our mental health providers, our principals, and our educators for all the work they do in service to our community and each other. Truly, they make Chaska better place to live, work, and grow.