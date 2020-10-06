Editor's note: The following column was written and submitted by Shakopee School Board Treasurer Joe Aldrich.
On November 3rd, voters in Shakopee School District 720 will go to the polls to decide what the future of our local schools will look like. As someone who ran for and was elected to the school board in 2018 with fiscal responsibility as my main focus, I believe that the operating levy our school board unanimously approved bringing to voters is a balanced approach. It takes the concerns in this COVID world and balances them with the needs of the district and our community’s economic realities. I firmly believe it is the right thing to bring to our voters and the right approach for our schools.
March 14, 2017 is a day I will not forget. This was the day the school district announced a $5 million budget deficit, as well as misuse of funds by a former superintendent. I’m a Chief Financial Officer by trade, and now the Treasurer of the school board. I look hard at our district’s finances. And I’m here to tell you: Shakopee — it’s time to move on.
Since 2017, the Shakopee School District has had several different superintendents and finance directors. We have many new school board members. The current district leadership was not responsible for the past, and have worked hard to build a new future for our district. It’s time to look ahead for our kids and for our community.
At the beginning of this year, when our school board started talking about a possible levy request, I wasn’t sure if I was going to vote yes or no on it. I was aware that some of our building bonds were coming off the tax rolls in 2021, so if a levy was passed I knew the impact on the taxpayers would be modest. I also thought we should be able to cut some spending to balance the budget. I started looking at the district financial projections for the next several years and the numbers were not favorable.
School financing is complex. Since 2003, state funding has not kept pace with inflation, much less increasing educational costs and needs. Either a district will constantly need to cut employees or not fill open positions just to balance the budget — or the district will need to raise revenue. We are attempting to do both.
First, we focused on cuts. The board approved permanent budget cuts of $450,000 for the 2020-21 school year and $1,600,000 for 2021-22. None of these cuts includes classroom teaching positions. Not counted in the budget cuts is $900,000 in one-time cost savings — which includes a salary freeze for the Superintendent and the Directors. Every member of the school board decided to not take any pay for this school year. Looking ahead, we approved an additional $5.4 million in budget cuts for the 2021-22 school year, which only will take effect if the proposed levy request is not approved by voters. This would be a broad-based and deep set of cuts across the entire district, including nearly every aspect of our operations.
Then, we looked at increasing revenue through an operating levy. Shakopee Public Schools is the only one of comparable school districts in the metro area that doesn’t currently have a voter-approved operating levy. That limits our revenue and our ability to support our school programs and staff.
A levy request on the November 3 ballot was approved unanimously by the school board and would be phased-in over four years. If approved by the voters, the levy would bring in $400 per student in the first year, followed by an additional $300 in year two, $200 in year three and $100 in year four. The final total in year four of $1,000 per student is still well below most comparable districts. Our local property owners would not see a tax increase in 2021 because of construction bonds being paid off. The total net tax impact on the average homeowner over the first four years would be approximately $198 - which is a little over $4 a month over that four year period. After the four years, both the total net tax increase and the $1000 per pupil in operating revenue will remain in place from 2025 through 2030 with no further tax increases.
I support this balanced approach for many reasons. One, it’s better for the taxpayer as the impact doesn’t hit all at once, and two, because it doesn’t give all the money to the district at once, forcing cautious spending over the long run.
Since joining the school board, I have continually looked at financial forecasts over and over. I have plugged in numbers to see what we can do. The phased-in levy combined with budget cuts is the responsible solution to the problem. I don’t like paying taxes, none of us do, but this levy is the best way to help fund the district and maintain our current programming and be a place that is desirable for new residents. On November 3, voters in Shakopee will get to choose what our school district and community will look like for the next 10 years.