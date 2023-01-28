When I was a kid, I used to wish that our Christmas tree would still be up for my birthday, which is in mid-January. It happened one time when my parents hosted a belated holiday party for extended family. I was thrilled!
I have to admit it’s happened a few times in my own home, primarily when my kids were very small and I was very tired. It turns out that, as an adult, having a January Christmas tree is less of a cause for jubilation and more a reason for embarrassment.
Procrastination is a habit that’s generally frowned upon. However, there can be perks to procrastination. Living in a society that is constantly telling us to hurry up can be exhausting. Giving ourselves permission to occasionally take our time is not only good for the soul, it can also bring about surprising benefits.
There are times when I feel overwhelmed by an issue and it seems there’s no solution. The problem usually has some sort of time constraint attached to it that adds to my stress level. Often times, my first inclination is to make a quick decision so I can get it off my desk and move on to the next task. However, when I give myself time to sleep on it, I am usually gifted with a solution to the tricky puzzle. A well-rested brain can often delivery a well-timed answer.
I recently witnessed a procrastination mini-miracle. One of my children needed to write and practice an eight-minute presentation that was due the next day. Not only was this task completed and well-executed in a matter of hours, but throughout the process my child’s phone and all other distractions were completely ignored. Although I usually discourage delaying important assignments, the limited time forced my teen to be focused and work at a speed rarely seen in a 17-year-old.
Around that same time, my other child demonstrated how procrastination can bring about enhanced creativity. They were assigned a project they thought was silly, so it was left undone. Eventually, the missing work started to affect their grade. So, my child was forced to think outside the box to quickly complete the assignment. In the end, the task only took a few minutes and was deemed, “not that bad” by my discerning scholar. Having a very limited amount of time caused my child to think creatively which, in the end, brought about a good final product and a surprising bit of fun.
I’ve discovered that one of the biggest benefits of putting off a task is that it gives me the chance to do it right versus just getting it done. Even though I’m not currently working on a project, that doesn’t mean I’m not thinking about it. What may look like procrastination is actually me taking my time, planning how I’ll approach the job and gathering my resources. I tend to do this with larger projects that I initially find intimidating. When I allow myself the luxury of time even the most daunting assignment becomes doable.
It’s time for an important disclaimer. Please use procrastination sparingly and with caution. While it has its advantages, continually putting off projects can bring about a number of issues, including detrimental stress and anxiety. Like other remedies, if used excessively, its benefits deteriorate and it becomes yet another problem to overcome.
I have a confession to make: My Christmas tree may be down, but my holiday village is still up. The village is truly lovely and one of my favorite decorations, but it’s so tedious to disassemble and repackage that I put off taking it down until at least mid-January. My husband tries to rationalize my procrastination by calling the display a winter village, but the Christmas tree in the village square and the three Santas roaming around town tell a different story.
We all put things off every once in a while. It’s a natural tendency, especially if the task at hand is difficult or unpleasant. Instead of being embarrassed about our occasional procrastination, maybe we should lean into it a bit and appreciate its benefits. It’s OK to occasionally put a project on the backburner, especially if the end result is cooked to perfection.