Join the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) on Saturday, Nov. 13, for a free event celebrating Dakota peoples’ rich culture and history.
Hosted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hoċokata Ti in Shakopee, the open house will give attendees a chance to explore the SMSC’s cultural center and learn more about the tribe through interactive learning sessions.
Sessions will include:
- Arts and crafts
- Dakota language
- Guided nature walks
- Indigenous food demonstrations
- “Native Minnesota with Rebecca Crooks-Stratton” podcast show with live guest
- Opening/closing ceremonies
- Sovereignty and gaming history
- Storytelling
- Traditional games
Attendees will also be able to visit the SMSC’s public exhibit, “Mdewakanton: Dwellers of the Spirit Lake,” at no cost throughout the day. In addition, the tribe’s exhibit from this year’s Minnesota State Fair will be on display.
“The SMSC hosted our first CommUNITY Day event in 2019, and the reaction from attendees was fantastic,” said SMSC Chairman Keith Anderson. “We are excited to continue this tradition and share a piece of our history and culture with our neighbors.”
All are welcome to attend. RSVP for this free, family-friendly event at hocokatati.org/community-day.