Noelle Slezak and Ellen Adams scored wins at second and third singles in Chaska’s 5-2 loss versus Bloomington Jefferson in the Metro West Conference opener Sept. 5.
Slezak won 6-1, 6-3 at second singles with Adams earning a 6-2, 6-2 decision in the third position.
Lexi Bauman, playing Isabelle Lynch, one of the top players in the league, the Chaska senior won a total of seven games in a 6-3, 6-4 loss.
The Hawks’ top doubles team of Ireland Altenburg and Izzy Lahl won a thrilling second set in a tie-breaker 7-4. Bloomington Jefferson won the bout 7-5, 6-7, 10-6.
Bauman won the first set at first singles for Chaska in a 7-0 loss at Prior Lake in girls tennis Sept. 3.
Bauman, playing the Lakers’ Tianna Houske, dropped the match 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Slezak also took six games at second singles, 6-3, 6-3, for Chaska against Prior Lake’s Kelly Wu.
Adams and Nina Langley played well at third doubles, falling 6-4, 6-2 for the Hawks.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Southwest Christian tennis won for the fifth time in its first six matches to open the 2019 season, a 6-1 home win over Cannon Falls on Sept. 5.
The Stars played flawless tennis at third doubles, the team of Ya Schmidt and Katie Woodward scoring a 6-0, 6-0 decision.
Greta and Hannah Schwarz prevailed 6-1, 6-4, while Ava Thiewes and Josie Harris were paired again for a 6-3, 6-2 win for Southwest Christian.
Julia McIntosh (6-1, 6-2), Lily Schwen (6-2, 6-1) and Ella Schmidt (6-0, 6-3) were victorious in singles in the second through fourth positions.
Fairmont won three of four matches that went three sets, securing a 5-2 win over Southwest Christian in a triangular at Mound-Westonka Sept. 7.
Thiewes and Harris rallied from a set down, 2-6, 6-2, 10-6, at second doubles, for a team point for the Stars. Ella Schmidt also won 6-2, 6-1 at fourth singles.
Winning sets for Southwest Christian were Schwen (3-6, 6-4, 10-7) at third singles, Greta and Hannah Schwarz (6-4, 2-6, 10-3) at first doubles and Ya Schmidt and Woodward (5-7, 6-1, 10-8).
Ella Schmidt went three sets in a 3-6, 7-6, 11-9 loss for Southwest Christian in a 7-0 defeat to host Mound-Westonka.
Thiewes and Harris won seven total games at second doubles with Woodward and Ya Schmidt claiming five games.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Holy Family Catholic tennis won three singles matches, needing one more point for a team victory.
New Prague, though, won a tight second set tie-breaker at first doubles, 8-6, prevailing in the Wright County Conference match 4-3 on Sept. 5.
Ally Agerland (6-1, 6-1), Cecily Cronin (6-0, 6-1) and Claire Haley (6-3, 6-3) won at first through third singles for the Fire.
Morgan Hausback and Lauren Taylor won the first set at first doubles, falling 0-6, 7-6, 6-3 for Holy Family Catholic.
The Fire went 2-1 at a quadrangular in Rosemount, the only loss coming in a 5-2 decision to Buffalo Sept. 7.
Holy Family Catholic beat St. Paul Harding 4-3 and the host Irish 5-2.
Seventh grader Aria McNeely went 3-0 at fourth singles.