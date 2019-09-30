Holy Family Catholic became the first team in the Wright County Conference to five wins, a 4-0 road shutout at Hutchinson Sept. 26.
Bennett Creager, team leader with 14 goals, netted a natural hat trick in the first half.
Finn Dowling and Eric Ocontrillo had assists on the opening goals. A second-half tally from Sam Bradley completed the scoring with Bryce Richter making nine saves.
Monday’s contest with Waconia was postponed due to rain and lightning. The Fire and Wildcats will make up the game later this week along with a road Orono match on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Waconia kept pace with Orono atop the Wright County Conference standings, a 5-0 road win at Holy Family Catholic Monday.
It was only the second conference defeat in eight matches for the Fire.
The Wildcats scored four times in the first half, getting two tallies from Chloe Jaeger.
Sydney and Logan Paulsen combined to record 18 saves for Holy Family Catholic (9-5).
Ella Haley’s game-winner was the lone goal in Holy Family Catholic’s 1-0 win over host Hutchinson Sept. 26.
Holy Family Catholic also defeated Glencoe-Silver Lake 8-0 on Sept. 24. Maeve Kelly netted four goals as the Fire led 5-0 at halftime.
Sophie Paul, Mimi Pavelka, Haley, and Caitlin Rock also scored for the Fire.
VOLLEYBALL
Sophia Andersen finished with 17 kills as New Prague improved to 13-5 with a 3-0 sweep of Holy Family Catholic Sept. 26.
Game scores were 25-11, 25-16, 25-17.
Abby Smith converted 11-of-28 swings for the Fire, which had 18 kills as a team. Kathryn Jans finished with 13 assists with Smith adding a solo block.
Tatum Hussey and Smith led at the service line with three and two aces, respectively, while Smith had a team-high seven digs.