Holy Family Catholic became the first team in the Wright County Conference to five wins, a 4-0 road shutout at Hutchinson Sept. 26.
Bennett Creager, team leader with 14 goals, netted a natural hat trick in the first half.
Finn Dowling and Eric Ocontrillo had assists on the opening goals. A second-half tally from Sam Bradley completed the scoring with Bryce Richter making nine saves.
Holy Family Catholic plays the top two contenders for the Wright County Conference crown this week in Waconia (Sept. 30) and Orono (Oct. 3).
GIRLS SOCCER
Holy Family Catholic entered the final week of the regular season with a shot at the Wright County Conference girls title.
The Fire, coming off wins over Glencoe-Silver Lake and Hutchinson, play co-leaders Waconia (Sept. 30) and Orono (Oct. 3). Holy Family Catholic has just one loss in conference play.
Ella Haley’s game-winner was the lone goal in Holy Family Catholic’s 1-0 win over host Hutchinson Sept. 26.
Holy Family Catholic also defeated Glencoe-Silver Lake 8-0 on Sept. 24. Maeve Kelly netted four goals as the Fire led 5-0 at halftime.
Sophie Paul, Mimi Pavelka, Haley, and Caitlin Rock also scored for the Fire.
CROSS COUNTRY
Tyler Franck and Ava Mettler each ran top-20 times for Holy Family Catholic at the New Prague Invitational Sept. 24. Franck had the program’s top finish coming off a two-week lay-off from team competition, placing 12th in 18 minutes, 17 seconds.
Holy Family Catholic was fourth of nine teams with a score of 119. Class 2A Lakeville South won the meet with 29 points.
Jaden Lorenz (18:39.6), Patrick Ricke (18:43.4) and Ben Fink (18:43.5) ran in a pack, finishing 21st, 23rd and 24th places.
Mettler, one of two runners in the girls race for the Fire, was 20th overall in 23 minutes, 14.4 seconds.