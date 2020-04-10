The Awood Center, an organization that advocates for East African workers, including those at the Amazon, posted on Facebook April 9 that an employee at Shakopee’s fulfillment center has tested positive for COVID-19, but in a statement released April 10, Amazon said there were no confirmed cases of the virus at the local center.
"This news is troubling on its own, with its implications for workers and the thousands of packages heading out into our communities, but it is even more troubling that we understand that management has not been telling other employees about this situation," the Awood Center posted. "This is unacceptable. We fear Amazon is more concerned about their profits than the safety of Minnesota families."
The Awood Center called on Amazon to close and clean the facility, identify workers who have come into contact with the employee the center claims tested positive and communicate the situation with employees.
An Amazon spokesperson said if an employee were to test positive for COVID-19, the company would notify workers at that facility. Amazon said that while other companies use the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act as a reason not to be transparent, Amazon is sharing when confirmed cases occur. Amazon has confirmed positive COVID-19 cases elsewhere, at facilities in Lexington, Kentucky and New York’s Staten Island. The spokesperson said there was no confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Shakopee Amazon facility.
Hiring spree
Amazon is hiring 600 employees in Minnesota to fulfill picking, packing and shipping and delivery, according to a recent press release from the company.
Amazon’s hiring surge in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a source of contention across the nation, as employees have asked for more protections, including paid sick leave for at-risk staff members, screening for anyone entering the building and masks for all employees.
On April 2, Amazon announced it would distribute masks to all its employees and take the temperature of anyone entering its warehouses to work. Amazon is offering unlimited, unpaid time off for employees who don’t feel comfortable reporting to work during the pandemic. If an associate is diagnosed, or “presumptively diagnosed,” the company said it would give them extra paid sick time.
Amazon said it's doing everything it can to protect its employees while providing essential items to its customers. The company said in a press release that it's contacting people who have been in close contact with a diagnosed individual and allowing them to quarantine for 14 days with pay.
Employees say this is a far cry from protection, considering how difficult it is to get a COVID-19 test in the first place.
More than 2,500 employees work in the Shakopee fulfillment center, many of them Somalis who are transported by bus from the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis, which the locals call Little Mogadishu.