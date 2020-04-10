In times like these, a little good news can go a long way.
Trust us, we get it.
This is a space designated for the good news happening in the southwest metro. Have a good news story you'd like to share? Send it to rminske@swpub.com.
Detroit Lion donates $30K to local cause
Helping shield others
Students on the Burnsville Robotics team have partnered with Minneapolis-based Nordeast Makers to help manufacture face shields for health care workers.
Students are volunteering their 3D printers and computers to produce 3D printed visors, which are assembled into face shields and distributed to health care workers by Nordeast Makers.
“This volunteer work both empowers our students in a time of uncertainty and gives them real-world applications for the skills they gain in our robotics program, “ Burnsville Robotics coach Edward Wilder said in a statement. “Plus, students can work separately and yet there is a sense of a team effort.”
Robotics students are also lending their home computing power to the COVID-19 fight by downloading Folding@Home's software, which is powering medical research.
"If anyone can help out they should,” robotics student Justin Wallberg said in a statement.
- Visit www.nordeastmakers.com/donate to donate to the effort, get involved using your own 3D printer or request a delivery to your health care facility.
- Visit www.foldingathome.org/covid19 to lend support to the mega-computer or make a donation. When prompted, team number 255865 helps support Minnesota robotics teams.
Families, friends parade around Deephaven Woods
People holding signs, decorated cars and cheers greeted residents of Deephaven Woods, a senior living community in Deephaven, on April 1 as they paraded around the building.
More than 20 cars and multiple people on foot participated in the parade as residents waved and cheered from the balconies and windows, Nathan Raabe, activities director, said.
Flowers for senior living community residents
Staff at the Waters of Excelsior, a senior living community, recently made small bouquets of flowers for each apartment as residents shelter in place during the pandemic, The Waters said on Facebook. The flowers were courtesy of Trader Joe's in Minnetonka.
This is the latest move by staff to brighten residents' days while working to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On March 20, Bachman's delivered flowers to residents at The Waters communities in the Twin Cities after the Galleria 2020 Floral Experience with Bachman's was canceled due to the virus outbreak, a news release said. Also last month, staff and residents held a singalong from their balconies.
'We're in this together'
"Never fear the darkness. We're in this together. We'll always be the light." A symbol of light shone bright April 9 from Chanhassen and Chaska high school stadium complexes. For 112 minutes, for District 112 students.
Owls are our neighbors, too
“That’s what it means to take care of your neighbors. The owls are our neighbors, too.” Chanhassen neighbors and firefighters, with The Raptor Center, returned an owlet to its nest earlier this week.
A network of help
Rebecca Rausch can't sew, but that hasn't stopped her from organizing the production of thousands of protective face masks for Minnesota health care professionals — many of which are produced by local crafters.
"I can't sew a lick, but I'm a really good organizer and a great promoter," Rausch said.
It all started when Rausch, a New Prague resident who works at Prior Lake City Hall, learned about H600 — a sterile, heavyweight surgical wrap that can be used to create face masks that are extremely effective in blocking particulate material.
"It is actually 99% effective — as in 4% better than N-95 masks," Rausch said.
Rausch created an organization, Mask Army 4 Heroes, to build a network of local crafters that help sew and distribute the masks. The hardest thing to come by, however, has been funds to purchase the premium fabric.
"It is very expensive to come by," she said. "It's the same fabric they use in surgery to clean sterile surgical instruments."
But in the past couple weeks Mask Army 4 Heroes has built partnerships with local businesses and now hopes to produce 20,000 masks in the near future. Regions Hospital in St. Paul recently delivered a large shipment of H600 fabric to Raush, which she is currently distributing to 50 community crafters in metro and southern Minnesota and about 40 seamsters in North Dakota.
RaDon Inc., a horse apparel and drapery manufacturer, has volunteered to manufacture H600 masks in bulk. Rausch said they're in the process of finalizing designs, but are still seeking a party to assist with die cutting.
"The whole idea is to get this fabric into as many hands as possible because it's so much more effective than the cloth masks," Rausch said. "It's not as cute, but they are definitely much more protective and they're reusable."
The University of Minnesota is currently testing one of Rausch's used masks to determine if the protection degrades after several washes. For more information or to donate to Mask Army 4 Heroes, visit https://maskarmy4heroes.weebly.com.