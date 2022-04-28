For Doug and Marlys Gesme, retirement was 30 years in the making, and today, it’s shared with 13 chickens, two roosters and rescue pups named Rocky and Timmy.
All live happily on a hobby farm in Helena Township. It’s been six years since the couple purchased the 11-acre property with a house that hadn’t been lived in for years. A short time later, they sold their single-family home of 27 years in Prior Lake, and moved into the “new” house.
“New” is definitely an overstatement since remodeling the house, outbuildings and grounds has been a five-year project that isn’t quite finished. “We called it urban camping,” said Marlys, who says her friends still marvel they had no kitchen for the first three years. “You name it, and it’s been replaced.”
As retirement years came closer to reality, moving to the country was always a top priority. The setting had to be conducive to their passion of digging in the dirt, something that time did not allow for either while working in demanding professions. For decades, both commuted to downtown Minneapolis. Doug worked in the emergency services department of Hennepin County Medical Center for 30 years, retiring as its operations chief. His last major project was working with the team, planning and coordinating health and safety measures for Minnesota’s hosting of the Super Bowl in 2018. Marlys retired this past February with 29 years of service as a lending manager for Wells Fargo in downtown Minneapolis.
While some may wonder what they will do as they approach retirement years, it was definitely not an issue or concern for this couple. Both looked forward to retiring early, but are quick to note that working toward the same objective is important.
“We planned for retirement for 30 years,” said Doug. “We had a goal and saved first. We’re not extravagant people and we shared the same vision.”
Their search for a place to retire zeroed in on properties located south of the metro area. Weekends were spent driving around, pursuing listings that had just gone up for sale. It was challenging and at times disappointing since properties with acreage oftentimes sold within days and frequently over the asking price.
The quest ended on a Saturday in the spring of 2015. They drove up to the property they now own, walked the land, spent time sitting by the small pond, and decided, “this is it,” said Marlys. “As soon as we saw this place, we knew it was where we wanted our forever home to be.” An offer was made and accepted shortly thereafter, with closing held that fall.
The original foundation of the house is pretty much all that remains. Marlys said living in the structure with few amenities allowed them to consider unique possibilities inside, while developing the master plan to further enhance the beauty of the acreage they owned.
Most of the reconstruction work has been done by the couple following Doug’s retirement, and on weekends. Custom cabinetry and windows, hardwood floors, a garage that’s been converted into a family room, and master bedroom with a deck that hosts a pergola and hot tub are just a few of the improvements made to the home that is now finished to their liking.
“The plan was to have the house done by the time I retired and we made it,” said Marlys, noting there were originally three different retirement dates penciled in before it became a reality in February.
It may seem that their work will never be done, but that’s OK, according to the couple. They have more plans.
A big project last year was building the custom chicken coop designed to keep predators out and ensure the safety of Betty, Darcy, Daisy, Lisa, Denise, Chuck, Petunia, Ruby, Stella and Esther. In addition to Melvin, all were named after family and friends. Marlys finds joy every morning in feeding her brood of colorful chickens that rush out the door to greet her.
Three hundred trees have been planted in the past few years around the property. The large pond now has an aerator. A ceiling will soon be replaced in the barn.
A separate room in the barn has been converted into a greenhouse for use each spring. Hundreds of starter plants are now growing from seed and will soon be transplanted in a very large garden area. Produce is canned throughout the summer with much gifted to family and friends. Nothing is raised with the intent to sell. A few acres of corn and sunflowers are also planted to feed the abundance of wildlife that roams the Gesme farm.