Local beer enthusiasts can rejoice as the Minnesota Craft Beer Festival is coming back April 1.
Despite it being held on a holiday known for pranks, it is no joke that the festival is taking place at the Minneapolis Convention Center for the sixth straight year. Jamie Bogner, co-founder of Unfiltered Media Group who hosts the event, is excited to continue the company’s only consumer beer festival.
Bogner said the festival is geared towards a wide variety of people, from those who might call themselves craft beer geeks to those who want to learn and taste more craft beer.
“It’s just a big, welcoming festival that brings all kinds of people who enjoy drinking good beer together and that is the fun one. That’s just fun,” Bogner said. “It’s cool to see people from all walks of life, all backgrounds, all ages — all ages over 21 — coming together in this environment in a way that just lets people explore all of this beer.”
Over 110 breweries will attend the festival while pouring more than 400 beers. The festival provides people with the opportunity to enjoy local beers they know and love while also exploring different drinks from across the country they might have never tried before. Bogner said they try to pair the best breweries from Minnesota with phenomenal ones from across the country.
Modist Brewing, located in the North Loop area of the city, is one of the local breweries that has attended the festival every year since its inception. From Fargo, North Dakota, Drekker Brewing is one of the outstate breweries that will be attending. Like Modist Brewing, the brewery has been involved in the festival since its start, and president Mark Bjornstad loves the community he has found through the event.
“It’s absolutely one of our favorite festivals of the year. Not just from how awesome the attendees are and the other breweries and how much fun it is to be there, but it’s one of the best run festivals,” Bjornstad said.
While some might initially think craft breweries would be competing against each other during the festival, Bjornstad said it is the exact opposite.
“We want other awesome breweries. It’s our friends, it’s a great networking event,” Bjornstad said. “We’re all talking shop and new ideas and suppliers and problem solving together. So, it’s great for many different facets of the brewery.”
The festival is also a time for breweries to release new beers or bring back fan favorites. Modist Brewing, for example, will be releasing a dry, half-century pilsner called ‘Last of the Best’ along with bringing back ‘Mallo,’ a double marshmallow vanilla lager.
“The pastry lager genre, love it or hate it, kind of started at Modest and we’re always excited to see people’s reactions to drinking a marshmallow flavored lager,” Modist Brewing co-founder Daniel Wellendorf said.
According to Bjornstad, Drekker Brewing has some ‘weird, fun’ beers coming out the day of the event, which he is excited to have it be the only place in the country where they can taste each one. Their ‘Plop’ series the brewery is bringing includes two atypical hard ciders that more closely resemble a smoothie.
Prior to arriving, Wellendorf said people should arrange a plan for a safe ride home or to a local brewery at the end of the festival. One of his favorite aspects is the after-festival parties that breweries like Modist host later in the evening.
With the capacity for about 6,000 people, the festival has sold out every year. It is only one session, compared to some multi-session festivals, and takes place from 2-5 p.m. in Halls D and E of the convention center.
Tickets for the event cost $49.99 per person, with a VIP ticket running $69.99 that allows for early entry at 1 p.m. Those who don’t or aren’t drinking can purchase a designated driver ticket for $24.99.