Sales have begun for Dan Patch Days buttons.
The buttons, which cost $5, are available at the Savage Public Library, Savage City Hall and Dan Patch Historical Society booth during Dan Patch Days.
Dan Patch Days are June 23-25, with music, food, fireworks a parade and other events.
The buttons offer a chance to win a laptop quilt created and donated by Cathy Allen Bloomquist; a book/DVD on “The Great Dan Patch and the Remarkable Mr. Savage”; or a 1950s collectors glass from the Savage Municipal Liquor Store. The drawing will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at the Community Park Main Stage, according to the historical society.
The button is also required to win the prize for the horseshoe hunt.
The button was designed by historical society board member Tausha Chamberland, and her daughter Amber Chamberland. The button features the namesake of the city, Marion Willis Savage.