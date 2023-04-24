A 71-year-old man who was retrieved from a Chanhassen holding pond and hospitalized after a car accident on Monday has died, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the State Patrol, the crash took place shortly after 11 a.m. near Great Plains Boulevard when Kenneth Blumberg, of Eden Prairie, exited from the Highway 212 off-ramp in a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan before colliding with a Norwood Young America woman’s car and continuing into the nearby holding pond. Blumberg died at a University of Minnesota hospital. The woman had no reported injuries. According to troopers on the scene, the reason for Blumberg’s actions were not immediately known, but he was retrieved from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to the hospital, they said. The report indicates that it is still unknown whether alcohol was involved. Among the first responders were the State Patrol, Shakopee Fire, Chaska Fire, Chanhassen Fire, Ridgeview and the Carver County dive team.
