A driver was retrieved from a holding pond and hospitalized Monday after a crash off of Highway 212 near the Great Plains Boulevard in Chanhassen.
According to the State Patrol, a car driving on the off ramp onto the intersection hit another vehicle before continuing into the nearby holding pond behind a series of townhomes on Maggie Way, Rockburn Road and Wildflower Lane.
The crash happened in the late morning or early afternoon, according to troopers on the scene.
According to troopers, the reason for the actions of the driver coming off the off ramp was not immediately known, but the driver was retrieved from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to a hospital, they said.
Among the first responders were the State Patrol, Shakopee Fire, Chaska Fire, Chanhassen Fire, Ridgeview and the Carver County dive team.