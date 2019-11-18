New coaches that played collegiately at the University of Minnesota are the theme in the area as Jackie Pieper at Chaska/Chanhassen and Tracy Cassano at Minnetonka take over the girls hockey positions.
Cassano, who previously coached Chaska/Chanhassen, was with the Burnsville program the last six seasons.
Pieper, a graduate of Edina High School, started her collegiate career at Merrimack before finishing with the Gophers. Todd Johnson, who led the Storm Hawks for two seasons, stepped down following the 2018-19 campaign.
Chaska/Chanhassen split in the first week of action, winning a wild season opener 7-5 over Minneapolis at Parade Arena Nov. 12 before slipping to top-10 Wayzata 4-2 on Nov. 16.
Third-period goals from junior Alex Dixey and senior Abby Nelson broke a 5-5 tie for the Storm Hawks. Dixey, a third-year top line forward, netted her first career hat trick in the win.
Jordyn Perlich, Elisabeth Gerebi and Audrey Armstrong also found the net in the second period for Chaska/Chanhassen. Armstrong, a freshman, was one of four players suiting on varsity for the first time (Maya Beise, Bethany Velasco and Alyson McPartland).
Chaska/Chanhassen returns six of its top seven point scorers from a year ago in Dixey (13 goals, 16 assists), sophomore Katelyn Roberts (21 goals, nine assists) and junior Lauren Spear (seven goals, 19 assists).
Junior Nina Langley (four goals, 11 assists) anchors a blue line that brings back sophomore Jamie Bimberg and Nelson, one of two seniors on the roster along with goaltender Olivia Rinzel. The senior posted eight wins in 2018-19 with a goals against average of 3.06.
Other returning varsity members are juniors Brier Ziemer and Brooke Willier and sophomore goaltender Clara Nelson, who made 25 saves in the win against Minneapolis.
Against Wayzata, a pair of Gretchen Branton second-period goals were the difference in a 4-2 loss.
Langley’s first-period unassisted goal evened the game at one after Wayzata scored just six seconds in. Roberts pulled the Storm Hawks within one at 3-2 at the 8:47 mark of the third period.
Rinzel stopped 27 of 31 shots in her season debut.
Chaska/Chanhassen, at New Prague Nov. 19, travels to Roseau and Warroad on Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23.
GOOD LATER, GOOD NOW
With 23 of the 28 players in the Holy Family Catholic girls hockey program in 10th grade or younger, there’s certainly reason to think the Fire will be a Section 2AA contender in coming years.
Four seniors, though, Caitlin Rock, Sydney Paulsen, Cecily Cronin, and Lauren Hickey, believe why not now.
“We feel that we have a lineup with enough talent, experience and senior leadership to compete with anyone around if we play our game and style. Out of the 11 ninth and 10th graders that play regularly for us they have all played at least one varsity season and some two. We have three ninth graders that this will be their third season of varsity hockey. The girls are playing with a ton of confidence,” Holy Family Catholic head coach Randy Koeppl said.
The Fire have shown that confidence in three victories in four games, beating East Ridge 4-1, Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City 5-0 and most recently Grand Rapids/Greenway 2-1 in overtime.
Hickey scored the winner from Taylor Koeppl to break the 1-1 tie in extra time. Koeppl, Hickey and Grayson Limke lead the Fire with three goals each.
Rock and Limke netted goals in a 3-2 loss to perennial power Hill-Murray Nov. 12 at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood.
Sedona Blair, with a 7-0-1 record in 2018-19, a goals against average of 0.98, will get the No. 1 job in goal as a freshman with Alex Pellicci on the boys roster at Holy Family Catholic.
“Anyone who knows girls hockey around the state knows what Sedona brings to the table. We’re extremely fortunate to have someone with her talent and character. I’ve been lucky to have been able to watch her since she was eight years old and the No. 1 thing she knows how to do is win and she has done a lot of it over her career. We don’t expect that to change. She is ready!” Coach Koeppl said.
While the Fire continue to have a youth movement on the ice, how far they go may come down to the seniors.
“The four seniors are all great kids and have come into this season and given us everything they have to this point,” Koeppl said. “I am extremely happy with the way they all matured on and off the ice over the years. Very good hockey players and even better kids. They have been through a lot with all the changes in the program over their years. I have nothing but the utmost respect for the four of them. It’s been great as a coach to see all four of them having early success this season. I think maybe they have gotten sick of hearing about our youngsters.”
Holy Family Catholic has a key Section 2AA match-up with Shakopee coming to Victoria Rec Center on Thursday, Nov. 21.