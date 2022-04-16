The Brass Tacks Initiative, an organization that promotes recycling and food sustainability, will present “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle ... Your Food!” at Scott County libraries in Savage and New Prague, the group announced.
To coincide with Earth Week, the program will be featured from 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 19 at the Savage Library and from 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 20 at the New Prague Library. The Brass Tacks Initiative provides programs and resources to educate industry and individuals about food waste and sustainable practices, according to the organization.
The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit scottlib.libcal.com. For more information, see thebrasstacks.org.