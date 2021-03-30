The Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 hosts an annual Easter egg hunt.
This year, it has announced the event will be a drive-thru.
“Due to the pandemic we’ve switched it up,” a Facebook post states.
All under the supervision of the Easter Bunny, the first 1,000 children will receive candy and golden eggs. The luckiest could also win a gift card.
On Saturday, April 3 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. people are encouraged to decorate their cars while driving through the VFW Post 1791 parking lot, as volunteers direct traffic. It is in place of the hat parade, and there is no prize for car decorating.
Drivers should arrive at the north entrance at 620 Creek Road, Chaska, and exit through the south entrance.